HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $185.21 and a 12-month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

