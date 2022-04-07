Head-To-Head Analysis: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.12% 18.86% 9.01% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Novanta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $706.79 million 6.83 $50.33 million $1.41 96.14 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.67 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -2.38

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Sunworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Roseville, CA.

