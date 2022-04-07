Head to Head Comparison: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zynex and Trimedyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $130.30 million 1.76 $17.10 million $0.44 13.16 Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zynex and Trimedyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 13.13% 27.28% 18.10% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zynex beats Trimedyne on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Trimedyne (Get Rating)

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

