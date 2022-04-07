Head-To-Head Review: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Angi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Angi and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 2 6 0 2.75 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Angi currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 138.95%. Thryv has a consensus target price of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 42.39%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Thryv.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -4.24% -6.00% -3.36% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angi and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.69 billion 1.66 -$71.38 million ($0.14) -39.85 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.89 $101.58 million $2.81 10.27

Thryv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Angi has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats Angi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

