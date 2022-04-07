Head to Head Review: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) versus Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -343.04% N/A -92.32% Dynavax Technologies 17.46% 95.00% 14.51%

80.2% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22 Dynavax Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 385.87%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.20%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 4.53 -$269.11 million ($9.56) -0.59 Dynavax Technologies $439.44 million 3.06 $76.71 million $0.34 31.68

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Esperion Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

