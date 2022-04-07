Head to Head Survey: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) & Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tower One Wireless and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 10 0 2.91

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.65%. Given Ascendis Pharma A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascendis Pharma A/S is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -19.47% N/A -7.47% Ascendis Pharma A/S -5,015.63% -45.19% -37.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.08 -$1.76 million ($0.01) -6.22 Ascendis Pharma A/S $9.20 million 727.88 -$453.81 million ($8.29) -14.19

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower One Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower One Wireless beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 Ã/g for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

