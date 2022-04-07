Head to Head Survey: Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) versus Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -24.09% -22.24% Lithium Americas N/A -10.79% -7.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wealth Minerals and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $40.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.04) -7.29 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.32) -103.97

Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Wealth Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals (Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.