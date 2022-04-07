HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €81.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($89.01) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

HelloFresh stock opened at €41.81 ($45.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.16. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

