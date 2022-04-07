Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $30.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:HP opened at $44.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

