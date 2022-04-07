Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.55. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 117,167 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.94 million and a P/E ratio of 380.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11.
About Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME)
