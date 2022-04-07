Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTBK. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $672.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.