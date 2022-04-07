Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 366,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

