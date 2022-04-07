HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

HEXO stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HEXO by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.