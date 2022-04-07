HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,566. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

