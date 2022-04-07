HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

LHCG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

