High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$1.73. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 20,078 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a market cap of C$82.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$23.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

