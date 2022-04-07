HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $52,800.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 304,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HNI by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HNI by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in HNI by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

