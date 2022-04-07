Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.