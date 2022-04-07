Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 66,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 100,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)
