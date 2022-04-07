Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Honda’s sharp focus on providing attractive products with expanding lineup of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to boost prospects. Collaboration with General Motors to develop two large-sized EV models will spur the Japanese auto giant’s e-mobility game. As part of the global restructuring move, Honda has been taking steps to control costs and optimize production capacity. However, chip famine, soaring commodity and freight costs, a tough labor environment and logistical challenges will result in manufacturing inefficiencies, thereby weighing on near-term gross margins. Moreover, the company trimmed its revenue forecasts in view of the sales status in India and the impact from semiconductor supply shortage. High R&D expenses and capex requirement will limit cash flows. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HMC opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

