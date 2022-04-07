Honest (HNST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.92 Million

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $1.92 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.04 or 0.07413915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,712.20 or 0.99992218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051364 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

