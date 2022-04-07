Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $211.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

HON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.62. 2,942,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

