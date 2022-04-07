hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.42. hopTo shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 101,667 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

