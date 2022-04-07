hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.42. hopTo shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 101,667 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.
About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)
