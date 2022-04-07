Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 966 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Shares of ABBV traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.24. 449,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,485. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.