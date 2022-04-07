Hord (HORD) Trading 36.5% Lower This Week

Hord (HORD) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $235,544.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.