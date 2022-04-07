Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.