HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($7.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.38) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get HSBC alerts:

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.40), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($370,457.60).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 521.40 ($6.84). 18,848,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,262,992. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 465.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.