Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.94

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.94 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 3707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hub Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

