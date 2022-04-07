Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.94

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.94 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 3707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hub Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.