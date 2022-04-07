Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.64. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

