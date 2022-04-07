Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 8,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 395,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. As a group, analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.