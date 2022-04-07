HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.94. HUYA shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 19,176 shares changing hands.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

