Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Cut to €64.20

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup to €64.20 ($70.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CDMGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Icade from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Icade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Icade has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

