ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading 3.7% Higher

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $99.09. 1,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

