IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 148,408 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $10,358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $10,735,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $6,873,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

IDA stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.08. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,679. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

