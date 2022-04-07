Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.58 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

