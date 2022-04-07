Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.58 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.58.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

