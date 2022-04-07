IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

