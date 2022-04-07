Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.56 and a 200 day moving average of $352.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.