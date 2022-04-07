Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

