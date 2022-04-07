Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 443.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

