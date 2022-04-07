Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

