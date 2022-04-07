Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $161.08. 24,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

