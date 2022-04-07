Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $253.86 and a 52-week high of $409.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.07 and its 200 day moving average is $347.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

