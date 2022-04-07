Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.