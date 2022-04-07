Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

EPAM stock opened at $275.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

