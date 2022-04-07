Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IHF traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.89. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.37.

