Ieq Capital LLC Sells 178 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.