Ieq Capital LLC Sells 443 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

