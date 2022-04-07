IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.80. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 4,212 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.68.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

