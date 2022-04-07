Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,561 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

