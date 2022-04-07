Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after buying an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after buying an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,112,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 114.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 78,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.65 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.25 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

